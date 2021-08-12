Mumbai: 70-year-old man dies as BEST bus rams into electric meter cabin

ONE PERSON died and two others sustained injuries after the driver of a BEST bus driving at a high speed lost control of the vehicle at Bhandup on Wednesday morning.

An official said the incident took place around 7.15am at Ashok Kedar chowk in Bhandup (west) when the bus – route no 605 — was headed from Tembhi pada to Bhandup railway station (west).

Witnesses said that at a slight bend on the road, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and dashed it into the electric meter cabin of a chawl. An autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction also collided with the bus, an officer said.

A local, 70-year-old Pundalik Bhagat, who was out on a walk, got smashed between the bus and the electric meter cabin and sustained serious injuries to his hand and his head.

Local police rushed him to Agarwal Hospital in Mulund where, at around 9.20pm, he was declared dead.

Two other persons who sustained injuries in the incident were allowed to go home after receiving treatment at the hospital.

The bus, which was stuck at the spot of the accident, was later removed by the wreckage team of the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport).

Bhandup senior inspector Sham Shinde said police have registered a case on charges of causing death due to negligence against the driver, Baban Mane (54), and placed him under arrest after producing him before a court.

Following initial investigation, it was found that he was driving the bus at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle, ramming it into the electric meter box, Shinde added.