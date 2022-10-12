scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Mumbai: 70% of fires in city due to electrical issues, says official

According to primary investigations by the Fire Brigade, the fire at Railview building also had electric origins, and likely broke out as electric cables in a duct between the third and fifth floor of the building were chopped, and the wiring exposed.

Parab was speaking at ‘Social Sanchar’, an interactive event with citizens about fire safety in Mumbai, organised by V Citizens' Action Network in South Mumbai. (Representational/File)

In light of the fire at Railview building in New Tilak Nagar, in which six residents were injured, Chief Fire Officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Hemant Parab, on Tuesday said about 70 per cent of all fires that have broken out in Mumbai between 2019 and 2022 have electrical origins.

According to primary investigations by the Fire Brigade, the fire at Railview building also had electric origins, and likely broke out as electric cables in a duct between the third and fifth floor of the building were chopped, and the wiring exposed.

Parab was speaking at ‘Social Sanchar’, an interactive event with citizens about fire safety in Mumbai, organised by V Citizens’ Action Network in South Mumbai.

According to the Fire Brigade’s data presented by the CFO, in 2022, a total of 2,902 fires were reported in the city, of which 1,996 or 69 per cent had electrical origins and 906 had other origins. In 2021, 4,121 fires were reported, of which 2,863 or 70 per cent had electrical origins, whereas 1,228 had other origins.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Caste Politics’ or ‘Urban...Premium
UPSC Key-October 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Caste Politics’ or ‘Urban...
How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of ...Premium
How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’

Parab said, “We have witnessed serious fires specifically in high-rise buildings across the city and suburbs. Recent incidents of fires in high-rise buildings have caused loss of property and life too. The supposed cause of the fires was also electric origin.”

Parab said the Fire Brigade has been planning preventive measures, creating awareness and educating residents to reduce loss of life and property during fires, and to try and resolve fires before they grow intense.

“While stop call is the basic smallest level of fire call, Brigade call is the highest. Between these two grades, there are four levels. Our aim is to try and restrict all fires at the stop call itself. This means quicker response from the Fire Brigade, more awareness among public, and fire safety and precaution in all buildings,” he said.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

There are common signs indicating electrical fire risks, such as bulbs burning out, fuse blowing, lights flickering or dimming, lights going out, or appliances operating slowly, which should be watched out for, he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-10-2022 at 01:13:15 am
Next Story

PNB Fraud case: Retired bank official Gokulnath Shetty gets bail in ED case

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement