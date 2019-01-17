Mumbai: 7-yr-old burnt over tethering goats at neighbour’s gate, 2 held

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD boy died after being allegedly set on fire over a spat on tethering of goats in Nallasopara over two weeks ago. While the incident took place on December 30, the boy succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Sion on January 7. Two brothers have been arrested on charges of murder.

Advertising

The deceased has been identified as Faizan Qureshi, a Class II student. He lived with his father Izhar Qureshi, mother Samuza and two elder sisters in a ground floor house in Gavrai pada near Santosh Bhuvan in Nallasopara. “On December 30, he was playing outside his house when two neighbours, Alok Shrivastava and Akash Shrivastava, allegedly poured petrol on him and set him on fire,” said a police officer.

Faizan’s parents were not at the house at the time of the incident. “His sisters found him and called their mother, who rushed the boy to a hospital,” the officer added.

While Alok (26) runs a small mobile recharge shop, Akash (28) is unemployed, the police said. Palghar SP Gaurav Singh said that on January 5, Alok and Akash were initially arrested for attempt to murder. After Faizan died, they were booked for murder. “The boy’s mother had got an filed the FIR against the two men,” he added.

“Before he died, in his statement to the police, Faizan had said that the men tied him to a pillar and poured petrol on him and then set him on fire. He had suffered more than 50 per cent burns,” said a senior officer. Faizan had sustained severe burns on his chest, neck, back and limbs.

Advertising

The Qureshis reared goats for a living, which their neighbours were against. “Samuza Qureshi, in her statement, has alleged that the Shrivastavas had been against the goats wandering about in the area, as they caused a stench and excreted in their surroundings. They also had an issue with the tethering of goats in front of their house,” the officer said.