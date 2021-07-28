Mumbai: 7-year-old homeless girl kidnapped & raped

On Sunday night, the 28-year-old accused found the girl begging with her mother on the streets.

A 28-year-old drug addict was arrested on Monday for allegedly kidnapping a seven-year-old homeless girl and raping her on Sunday night in Mumbai.

The police said that on the pretext of giving her food, the addict took the girl to a forest area and raped her. The girl, who has been admitted to a hospital, has not suffered any major injuries.

On Sunday night, the 28-year-old accused found the girl begging with her mother on the streets. “He told the minor that he will give her chicken and rice. The mother told her to go with the accused and get the food. However, he took her to a forest area in an autorickshaw around 10 pm,” said an officer.

“There, he sexually assaulted the girl. As the girl screamed for help, luckily, two alert citizens who were passing by spotted them. The accused picked her up and tried to flee but the two citizens caught him and called the police,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother who was looking for her, filed a missing person’s complaint with the police. The police relayed messages on the wireless and learnt that she has been rescued.

“The girl has suffered injury to her lips, head and minor injury to her private parts. She has been admitted to a hospital but is out of danger. We have registered a case of kidnapping, rape, molestation and assault against the accused under IPC and POCSO Act,” said the officer.

The accused was produced before the sessions court, which remanded him to police custody.