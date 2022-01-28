Mumbai: 7 linked to gang involved in dealing with counterfeit notes arrested

Seven persons, allegedly linked to an inter-state gang involved in printing and distributing counterfeit notes, were arrested by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday, leading to the seizure of fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 7 crore.

Based on a tip-off, Crime Branch unit XI intercepted a car at Dahisar check post on Tuesday evening. While searching the car, the police found a bag containing 250 bundles of counterfeit notes (in Rs 2,000 denomination) with a face value of Rs 5 crore.

While interrogating the four occupants of the car, the police learnt about their three other aides, said an officer. Accordingly, a police team raided a hotel in Andheri and arrested the three. The officer said that 100 more bundles of fake notes (in Rs 2,000 denomination) with a face value of Rs 2 crore were recovered from them.

Besides counterfeit notes, the police have also recovered a laptop, seven mobile phones, Rs 28,170 in genuine currency, Aadhaar and PAN cards as well as driving licences from the gang members, the officer added.