Mumbai: 7 injured in freak car accident

A rickshaw driver accidentally rammed his friend’s car into three auto-rickshaws injuring seven people including three minors at a busy junction in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar (East) Wednesday afternoon. The rickshaw driver apparently hit the accelerator while trying to charge his phone inside the vehicle. At least three of the seven persons hit by the car have suffered grievous injuries, the police said.

The incident, which was captured on a couple of CCTV cameras, took place around 12.40 pm at Pushp Vihar junction in Ghatkopar East.

The accused has been identified as Raju Yadav, 42. He has been arrested on charges of rash and negligent driving, and for causing grievous injuries.

A police source said, “The accused is friends with a tourist car driver. While the driver was sipping tea nearby, Yadav got into his car to charge his mobile phone. He started the car engine to charge his phone and accidentally stepped on the accelerator due to which the vehicle went awry. As per the visuals, the white car moving behind the rickshaw hit it and as the driver was unable to stop the car it went speeding for 50 meters and on the way hit two more rickshaws and pedestrians at the busy junction injuring seven persons.”

The injured persons have been identified as Rajendra Bindvay, 49, Sapna Sangare, 35, Aditya Sangare, 9, Vaishnavi Kale, 16, Jairam Yadav, 46, Shraddha Sushvirkar, 17 and Bharatbhai Shah, 65.

“Two to three persons have suffered fractures. All the injured persons are said to be out of danger,” Ravidatta Sawant, senior inspector of Pant Nagar police station, said.