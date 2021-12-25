Mumbai: 7 days’ home quarantine for Dubai returnees

THE MUMBAI civic body on Friday made seven days’ home quarantine mandatory for passengers arriving from Dubai.

Amid a surge in cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday issued fresh guidelines for international passengers arriving in the city from Dubai.

According to the guidelines, all arriving passengers from Dubai, who are Mumbai residents, will compulsorily undergo seven days of home quarantine. There will be no need for RT-PCR test on arrival if they are fully vaccinated.

The civic body said the ward war room will contact the passengers in home quarantine for seven days, and an RT-PCR test will be done on the seventh day. If the test is negative, the traveller needs to self-monitor for seven more days. “If the test is positive, they will be shifted to institutional quarantine as per the current guidelines for the international traveller,” BMC said.

For travellers residing in cities other than Mumbai, the collector will arrange transportation for such passengers. Travellers will not be allowed to take public transport.