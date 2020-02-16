Mumbai: 7 arrested for stealing pickup trucks, 55 vehicles recovered

During a raid, police Saturday recovered at least 55 stolen vehicles, some of which had been stolen from Thane city and Valsad in Gujarat. (Representational Image) During a raid, police Saturday recovered at least 55 stolen vehicles, some of which had been stolen from Thane city and Valsad in Gujarat. (Representational Image)

Seven members of a vehicle-lifting gang were arrested from Palghar district Saturday for reportedly stealing pickup trucks and selling them off after changing chassis and engine numbers, police said. The gang was reportedly responsible for 64 cases of theft lodged across Palghar, Thane and Gujarat.

The gang reportedly would steal parked vehicles and drive them to a garage in Bhiwandi, where other members of the gang would take off the number plates and use grinders to erase engine and chassis numbers, police said. The local crime branch also found that the gang would enter new engine and chassis numbers and sell some vehicles for Rs 2 lakh each. Some other vehicles would be sold in the scrap market.

During a raid, police Saturday recovered at least 55 stolen vehicles, some of which had been stolen from Thane city and Valsad in Gujarat.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.