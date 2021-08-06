Mumbai: 69 trees to be felled or transplanted for reconstruction of Tilak Bridge

The project site has a total of 94 trees, of which 25 will be unaffected.

The reconstruction of Tilak Bridge, built during the British era, will lead to felling and transplantation of 69 trees in Mumbai.

The century-old Tilak Bridge, one of the most crucial links connecting Dadar east to west, was declared dilapidated in 2019 after a structural audit.

In a public notice issued on August 4, the BMC’s garden department has calling for suggestions and objections from the people. As per the notice, Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC) has sought permission to fell 47 trees and transplant 22 to other locations. The project site has a total of 94 trees, of which 25 will be unaffected.

Officials from the garden department said that people can send their suggestions and objections by August 13 via email. “As per the Maharashtra Tree Act, 1975, a public hearing will be conducted after the last date of suggestions and objections,” said an official.

The reconstruction of Tilak Bridge is being undertaken by MRIDC with financial support from BMC. “The new structure will be a cable-stayed bridge with three lanes. During construction, the entire bridge will not be closed as authorities plan to construct one arm of the bridge before demolishing the old one,” said an official. The BMC is expected to spend Rs 350 crore on the project.

Meanwhile, the civic body has received 81 applications from people, housing societies and other civic departments to remove over 100 dead and dangerous trees across the city.