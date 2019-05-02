Mumbai: 68-year-old kills self, six booked for abetment

Around two weeks after a 68-year-old man was found hanging in an apartment, the Powai police on Wednesday booked six residents of the housing society on charges of abetment to suicide. The case, police said, was registered on the basis of some WhatsApp messages that the victim had sent to a few of his relatives before he was found dead on April 18.

Advertising

Mohamed Jamal Yusuf Shaikh had reportedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan of a flat in the housing society, where he lived with his son and daughter-in-law. According to police, Shaikh had sent a series of messages allegedly reflecting his suicidal thoughts to as many as 12 relatives, where he had also named the six persons and accused them of “harassment” and causing “damage to his reputation”. Shaikh, police said, was the honorary secretary of the housing society and some residents had accused him of “defrauding” the society.

“They had accused Shaikh of taking some money out of the society’s funds. Six members of the society had also submitted a complaint against Shaikh at the police station,” an officer from Powai police station said. The investigation into the case is under way. Shaikh’s son Aslam, a real estate agent, told The Indian Express that his father had sent several messages to his relatives, including his grandson. He submitted to the police a set of 27 messages that Shaikh had sent to his relatives on Whatsapp, in one of which the victim had named the six persons.

The Powai police had initially registered a case of accidental death, but last week after Aslam submitted the messages, police registered a case of abetment to suicide.

Yet to be arrested, the six persons named in the case have filed for anticipatory bail.