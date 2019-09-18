Mumbai: 67-year-old woman robbed, assaulted; teen apprehended

A 17-year-old girl was apprehended for allegedly assaulting a 67-year-old woman and robbing her of valuables. The suspect had been hired as a maid at the woman’s house a day before she committed the theft, police said.

The woman has been identified as Chabbubai Garje, a resident of Adarsh Nagar. “Garje lived alone in her flat as both her children were settled elsewhere. She had been looking for a maid to take care of the household when the minor approached her,” said a police officer. He added, “Garje took her on as a maid, but she did not conduct regular checks or asked for her documents.”

On September 7, a day after she had been hired, the suspect assaulted Garje with utensils and a rolling pin, police said.

“The neighbours saw the maid leave in the middle of the day and decided to check on Garje. They found her in a pool of blood in the middle of her hall. She was rushed to the hospital, where she is still undergoing treatment at the ICU,” said the officer.

“The matter was being investigated by the Ulhasnagar Crime Branch as well. Based on reliable information, they managed to locate the girl,” said an officer privy to the case.

The girl, who is a resident of Ulhasnagar, had apparently seen where the woman stored her jewelery and cash on her first day of work and had come to the house on the second day intending to steal them. “We are still trying to identify how much she stole,” said an officer from the Crime Branch.

The girl has been sent to a children’s home after being presented at a juvenile court, police said.