Mumbai: 67-year-old killed in her home

A 67-YEAR-OLD woman was found murdered at her Mulund residence on Monday afternoon. The deceased, identified as Rukshmani Visariya, was smothered to death, the police said. Injury marks were also found on her back. An FIR has been registered into the case.

A senior officer said that Visariya used to stay alone on the fourth floor of Trivedi Bhavan, located on RRT Road in Mulund (West). Her husband had passed away several years ago. She had three sons, one of whom, Mehul, resides on the first floor of the building. The other sons, Nitin and Dhiren, live in the same locality.

“Visariya had gone on a pilgrimage in Gujarat and returned home Sunday morning. Late evening, she went to meet Mehul. She returned to her residence at 10.30 pm and it was the last anyone saw of her,” the officer said.

Nitin owns a shop that sells women’s accessories near Trivedi Bhavan. “At 1.30 pm Monday, when one of his women employees went to Visariya’s residence to use the washroom, as was the practice, she found the door open. She entered the residence and found Visariya dead on the bed,” the officer said.

A team from the Mulund police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. “She had been smothered to death using a pillow. There were also injury marks on her back,” said an officer.

The police have recorded the statements of several persons who were around the building when the incident took place. An officer said it appeared that someone had forcibly entered the house. “But the valuables that she was wearing were found on her, indicating that it may not be a case of robbery,” the officer added.