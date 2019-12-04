Mumbai: 65-yr-old gets 20-year jail for raping minor

The court found the accused guilty for rape under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and sentenced him to 20-year in prison. (Representational Image) The court found the accused guilty for rape under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and sentenced him to 20-year in prison. (Representational Image)

A 65-year-old man has been sentenced to 20-year jail term for raping a 10-year-old girl, police said.

While the victim had not supported the prosecution’s case and denied that the sexual abuse took place, the court relied on statements of others, including an eyewitness who had seen the accused rape the child.

According to the prosecution, on April 18, 2018, one of the neighbours saw the accused rape the child and alerted another neighbour, who claimed to have seen the man with the victim a few months ago, but had refrained from speaking about it fearing a confrontation.

The neighbours reportedly had taken the child, who lived with her grandmother, into confidence and asked about the incident. The prosecution claimed that she told them that the accused would lure her with eatables and sexually abuse her.

The neighbours later alerted her father and subsequently a case was filed against the accused.

In his defence, the man claimed that a false case had been filed against him at the behest of the neighbours as they had a quarrel over installing an air-conditioner in the common passageway a few months before the incident.

The court found the accused guilty for rape under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and sentenced him to 20-year in prison.

