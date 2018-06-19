Mumbai: 65-yr-old arrested for ‘raping’ 8-yr-old girl

65 year old arrested for raping a minor. (Representational) 65 year old arrested for raping a minor. (Representational)

A 65-year-old man was arrested in Kalyan for allegedly raping an eight-year old girl on Monday. The accused, Kamundas Manikpure, allegedly lured the victim with chocolates, took her to a public toilet and sexually abused her. After the incident came to light, an FIR was registered at Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan. The accused was arrested on Monday evening and booked for rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

