Mumbai: 65-year-old women duped of Rs 5 lakh in KYC fraud

A 65-year-old woman was duped of Rs 5 lakh by a cyber fraudster who impersonated an executive from her mobile network service provider and tricked her into revealing her bank details on the pretext of updating her Know Your Customer (KYC) form. The senior citizen learnt about the fraud two days later when she went to her bank to update her bank statement.

The woman, a resident of Grant Road (east), approached the DB marg police on September 1 after which an FIR was registered against an unknown person. The woman told police that she received a fraud message on August 29 on her mobile phone purportedly sent by MTNL asking her to update her KYC form failing which her mobile number will be blocked. The message had a mobile number and the woman called on the number.

The fraudster picked up the phone and impersonated an MTNL executive. He said he will help her update her KYC and asked her to send a photo of her Aadhar card. The woman refused to share her Aadhar card photo after which he asked her to share her credit card details.

The woman shared her card details and also shared One Time Password (OTP) twice. The woman assumed that her KYC upgradation had been done but two days later when she went to her private bank to update her bank statement, she was shocked to know that Rs 5 lakh were debited from her account. She then approached the police.