Mumbai: 61-year-old man held for raping 6-year-old girl

According to police, the incident took place between December 1 and 3. (Representative Image) According to police, the incident took place between December 1 and 3. (Representative Image)

POLICE HAVE arrested a 61-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in Kurla. The accused, a grocer, took the girl inside his shop on the pretext of giving her chocolate and sexually assaulted her, police said.

According to police, the incident took place between December 1 and 3.

Police said the girl lived in his locality and the accused would watch her play with her friends in the vicinity. “The accused offered her chocolate and took her inside his shop and pulled the shutter down. He forced himself on her and the girl did not even raise an alarm as the accused had threatened her,” an officer said.

Police said the incident came to light on Tuesday evening, when the girl confided in her mother. “The victim’s behaviour had suddenly changed in the last couple of days, which her mother noted,” the officer said.

The mother then lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered under the section of rape in the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“We dispatched two teams to his shop and residence as we feared that he may flee. But we found him at his residence and arrested him early on Wednesday,” an officer said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App