Mumbai: 61-year-old diamond trader jumps to death from highrise

A 61-year-old diamond trader allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a highrise in South Mumbai on Tuesday. Police said they found a suicide note in his pocket. In the note written in Gujarati, the trader, identified as Dhiren Shah, said nobody was responsible for his death.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 9.40 am at Prasad Chamber in Opera House, where he had an office. “He would leave his Napean Sea Road apartment at around 9 am for his office at Prasad Chamber. From there, he would go to his another office in BKC,” a police officer said.

On Tuesday also, he went to his office at Prasad Chamber. His office is on the 15 floor. Then at around 9.40 am, he went to the terrace and allegedly committed suicide. A watchman and other witnesses informed the Mumbai Police control room. “Shah was rushed to JJ hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” an officer said. His family members were informed. His son looks after their diamond business in the US while his daughter lives in Dubai. “The family is in a state of shock. Once the final rites is over, we will record their statements. So far we have been told by family members that he was depressed,” the officer said.

A case of accidental death has been lodged at DB Marg police station.

