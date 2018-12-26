Mumbai: 60-year-old woman dies, four injured in cylinder blast

A 60-year-old woman died in a cylinder blast at a housing society on Ambedkar Road on Tuesday morning. Four members of the family, including a 12-year-old boy, which was living in the house where the blast occurred, suffered severe burns and are critical.

The deceased was identified as Kantabai Wankhede. She lived with her son and daughter-in-law.

She was found dead under the debris of a wall that collapsed on her when she was sleeping, they added.

“We rushed her to the civil hospital where she was declared dead,” said a police officer.

Police said the blast occurred at 10.30am and damaged some houses in Baithya society. “The incident happened in Sandeep Kakade’s house located on the ground floor. The subsequent fire damaged the wall that collapsed on the house next door where the Wankhade family stay,” added the officer.

Sandeep, 40, his 12-year-old son Himanshu, 35-year-old wife Latika and 50-year-old sister Vandana, were admitted to the civil hospital. Of them, Vandana has suffered the maximum injuries.

Cause of the blast is still unknown.