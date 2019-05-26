Mumbai: 60-year-old man held for ‘murder’ of daughter’s father-in-law

POLICE ARRESTED a 60-year-old man for allegedly killing his daughter’s father-in-law in Andheri. The accused, Imamullah Khan, claimed that he fired a bullet at his daughter’s father-in-law as the latter had hatched a plan to kill him.

Police said the incident took place at around 11.45 am on Saturday. The deceased, Hasan Khan, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh and would come down to Mumbai during Ramzan. However, owing to a rift between the two families, Khan had planned to kill him.

On Saturday, the accused, in his statement to police, said he was walking towards his elder daughter’s house in Sakinaka when Khan came in his way and fired a round at him.

However, he managed to dodge the bullet following which he too retaliated by firing at him.

“We are checking the CCTV footage. We are also trying to ascertain the facts by recording statement of the relatives,” said an officer. Sakinaka police have booked him under relevant section of murder.