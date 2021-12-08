Mumbai: 60 rare Mercedes-Benz cars take part in rally

Also in the rally were W186 Mercedes-Benz 300 Adenauer limo owned by the Dubash family, a W189 belonging to Abbas Jasdanwalla and two W186 Cabriolets owned by industrialist Gautam Singhania and the Jam Sahib of Nawanagar, respectively. (Representational)

OVER 60 rare Mercedes-Benz cars took part in the annual Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally (MBCCR) held in Mumbai on Sunday.

The elegant and well-maintained collectors’ models rolled out from from Taj Lands End to Worli Sea Face and back.

Urban Development and PWD Minister Eknath Shinde flagged off the rally organised by Autocar every year since 2014. Kalyan Lok Sabha member Dr Shrikant Shinde and joint managing director of Maharashtra State Road Development

Corporation Anilkumar Gaikwad also attended the event.

Among the special cars that took part in the rally were Pratapsinh Gaekwad of Baroda’s 230 SL ‘Pagoda’; industrialist Yohan Poonawala’s SLS AMG Coupe as well as Hormusji Cama’s 500k; a 220S Ponton and an S-Class collection belonging to Viveck Goenka, Chairman and Managing Director of The Indian Express group.

Also in the rally were W186 Mercedes-Benz 300 Adenauer limo owned by the Dubash family, a W189 belonging to Abbas Jasdanwalla and two W186 Cabriolets owned by industrialist Gautam Singhania and the Jam Sahib of Nawanagar, respectively.

Shinde said the government was looking at creating 5,000 km of roads so that people and goods reached their destination safely and quickly. Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Martin Schwenk called the rally a “rolling museum on wheels”. Rally curator Perseus Bandrawalla said the MBCCR had been successful in keeping India’s motoring heritage alive.