Mumbai: 6-year-old, youth die after falling into nullah

AN 18-YEAR OLD man was the first known casualty of the heavy rainfall on Saturday after he allegedly drowned in a nullah close to his house at Dahiwali in Thane’s Karjat area.

The Karjat police identified the deceased as Vivek Bhalerao. “Bhalerao had stepped out of his house and had gone near a nullah that flows nearby. He got too close to the water and was swept away,” said an officer.

The police were informed about the incident after his body washed out 2 km away from his house. “He was identified by the local residents. We have alerted the family and the body will be handed over to them after postmortem examination,” the officer added.

In a similar incident, a six-year-old boy died while crossing an overflowing nullah in Matheran.

“The child has been identified as Yuvraj Walendra. He was with his mother when the incident took place around 5 pm. While she crossed the nullah, he tried to follow her but couldn’t keep his balance and fell into it. The body was recovered by 7 pm,” said a Raigad district official.