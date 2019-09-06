Mumbai: 6-year-old girl raped ‘by relative’ in Virar

A 6-YEAR-OLD girl was raped allegedly by her relative at her house in Virar on Wednesday afternoon. The police said while the girl’s mother caught the accused in the act, he allegedly assaulted her and fled.

The woman, who works as a domestic help, used to leave her daughter with the accused and go for work. “On Wednesday, because of heavy rainfall, the complainant returned early and heard her daughter screaming. She forced into the house and found the accused raping the minor,” said a police officer.

In her complainant, the woman has alleged when she threatened the accused with police action, he hit her with his hands and household items before fleeing.

The six-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Medical tests have confirmed rape, said the police.

“The girl has claimed that the accused had molested her earlier as well. While on Wednesday, he raped her for the first time, she was being assaulted regularly. She has suffered severe injuries on her legs and private parts,” said the police officer.

“The girl was allegedly told by the accused that if she informed her mother, she wouldn’t believe her and throw her out of the house… The victim is traumatised. We are getting help from counsellors,” the police officer added.