Mumbai: 6 masked men rob Nalasopara finance firm

Six masked men armed with weapons allegedly robbed a finance company in Nalasopara on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place on Friday morning when the six armed men arrived at the company — which offers gold loans — in a vehicle, held employees hostage and walked away with cash and valuables.

“They had guns, swords and knives. They threatened and forced the company employees to hand over the cash and valuables kept in the branch,” said an officer.

The police said their entry and exit have been recorded in the CCTV cameras installed near the gates.

“The robbers left the vehicle in which they had come and fled using public transport. We are trying to get leads through the registration number of the vehicle,” said an investigator.

The police said they will be inquiring with the employees to ascertain the exact amount of cash and valuables robbed.