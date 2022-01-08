Mumbai: Six held for duping people with claim of 6.7 billion euros stuck with RBI

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested six persons for allegedly duping several people across the country out of money by promising a share in a fortune they claimed was to arrive from abroad.

Their modus operandi, according to the police, was to claim to have sold to a Canadian company a precious metal for which they were to receive 6.7 billion euros. They would then say the money was stuck with the Reserve Bank of India as they had to pay a tax of Rs 27 crore for the euros. They would show forged documents from the RBI, the defence ministry and the “Canadian company”, among others to convince their victims. They would then ask the victims to help them with this Rs 27 crore tax and promise a share from the amount they would get from the company. Several people are believed to have been duped in a similar manner.

DCP (crime) Neelotpal said, “We suspect the accused had been active since 2015 and have duped several people.” And a senior inspector, Manish Sridhankar, said the police suspected the crime’s mastermind to be a woman from Hyderabad who is on the run.

The crime came to light after a person based in Bandhup, a suburban locality, recently complained to police that he had lost Rs 30,000 to the fraud.

The police said that one of the arrested persons, Bhaskar Rao–an Andhra Pradesh resident–would stay in a five-star hotel in the city where he would meet his victims through middlemen.

Other accused arrested in the case are Arindran De from Kolkata; Vinay Nair from Nallasopara, a Mumbai suburb; Sumeet Nair, who claims to be an IIT Bombay dropout; and Ajay Nishad and Anil Kumar Singh, two middlemen from the city.

Singh posed as a spiritual leader, an officer said. The accused are currently in police custody as the Crime Branch is looking for other accused.