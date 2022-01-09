Mumbai: 6 arrested for duping several people, hunt on for one suspect

THE MUMBAI Police’s crime branch arrested six people, including those based out of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai, for allegedly duping several people across the country over the past few years.

The accused would claim to have sold a precious metal to a Canada-based company and were to receive 6.7 billion euros (Rs 5,654 crore approximately) for it. They would then claim that the money was stuck with the RBI as they had to pay Rs 27 crore as tax for the same.

To prove this claim, they would show forged documents from the RBI, the Ministry of Defence and a Canada-based company among others. They would then ask the person to help them with this tax amount and promised a share from the amount they would get.

DCP (Crime) Neelotpal said, “We suspect the accused were active since 2015 and have duped several people.” Senior inspector (unit VII) Manish Sridhankar said, “We suspect a woman from Hyderabad, who is on the run currently, is the main accused.”

Bhaskar Rao, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, and one of the arrested accused would stay in a hotel in the city where he would meet victims through middlemen. Recently, when a Bhandup-based person lost Rs 30,000, he lodged a complaint following which the crime was unravelled.