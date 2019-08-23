Mumbai: 59-yr-old held for ‘sexual assault’ of 11-year-old girl

A 59-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing an 11-year-old girl in Mumbai.

Advertising

The girl, a resident of London, had come to the city recently to visit a relative. “On Monday, the accused had gone to the building, where the girl was staying, to meet a relative. He noticed her sitting alone on the staircase and decided to take advantage of the situation. He walked up to her and allegedly kissed her. When she raised an alarm, he fled,” said a police officer.

The girl returned home and narrated her ordeal to her relative, who took her to the police station. A case under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered.

“After recording her statement, we sent out a team and arrested the accused. The girl also identified him,” the officer said. The man was produced in court on Tuesday, which sent him to judicial custody.

“We have learnt that the man had molested women in the past. If any woman steps forward with a complaint, we will record her statement as well,” said the officer.