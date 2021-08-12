Mumbai: 59% spike in air traffic in July

THE GRADUAL easing of domestic travel restrictions and an increase in flight capacity have led the Mumbai International Airport Limited register a spike of approximately 59 per cent in passenger traffic in July 2021 as compared to June 2021.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has hosted approximately 1.1 million passengers in over 11,400 flights across domestic and international destinations this July. While approximately five lakh passengers travelled in over 4,000 flights during weekends in July, June observed three lakh passengers boarding over 2,700 flights during weekends.

Weekends saw majority of the passengers travelling to Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in the domestic sector and Doha, Newark and Dubai in the international sector, said an official press note from CSMIA.

While passenger traffic is increasing aggressively, majority of Indian states and foreign countries require a negative RT-PCR certificate for air travel.

To help passengers travel with less hassle, CSMIA has established over 30 counters for Covid-19 testing at terminal 2 for international and domestic passengers.