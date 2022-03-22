Mumbai: 58-year-old man arrested for sexually harassing, stalking woman

The Mumbai police have arrested a 58-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing and stalking a 38-year-old woman in south Mumbai.

The complainant alleged that the accused followed her at her residential areas, shot a video and uploaded it on social media, claiming that she was a sex worker who stayed in a brothel, said the police. The alleged harassment has been taking place since January this year, the police added.

“The accused identified as Venu Koli installed CCTV cameras in the area where I live. He would control the cameras through a tablet phone. Koli would then upload those videos on YouTube, Facebook and also keep those videos on his Whatsapp status to outrage my modesty,” the woman said in her complaint to the police.

“On March 10, he again posted a message on his Whatsapp status that I am a ‘Lady Don’ of the area….” the woman said in her complaint to police. On March 15, Koli posted another message on his Whatsapp status in which he allegedly called the woman a sex worker, stated the complaint.

A case was registered for outraging the modesty of a woman, sexual harassment, stalking, defamation and criminal intimidation.