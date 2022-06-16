Mumbai: 57-year-old vice-president of financial company loses Rs 2.06 lakh to sextortion

A 57-year-old vice president of a company lost Rs 2.06 lakh to sextortion where a woman tricked him into doing an obscene act on video call and later her gang members impersonated as Delhi cybercrime officer and YouTube customer care executive to extort the money.

On June 11, The Indian Express had reported how three men in separate cases of sextortion lost a total of Rs 82.52 lakh to sextortion. The modus operandi in all the four cases is the same.

An FIR was registered by Bandra police station on June 13. The 57-year-old complainant told the police that he lives with his wife and two children and works as the vice president of a finance company in Mumbai. On June 2 he received a “Hi” message on his WhatsApp from an unknown number. He asked who it was but did not reply.

On June 11 he received a message asking him if he is interested in ‘video sex.’ He then received a video call on WhatsApp and the woman asked him to go to the bathroom. The woman was doing an obscene act on the phone and asked him to strip and do the same. The man obliged and the woman recorded his video.

He then started receiving calls informing him that they have recorded his obscene video and will circulate it on social media if he does not pay up. The man cut the call but next day another fraud impersonating as “Vikhram Singh Rathod” introduced himself as Delhi cyber crime officer and said his obscene video has been uploaded on YouTube and said he will have to delete it and gave the number of another fraudster saying he is a YouTube executive.

The man called on the number and the fraud posing as a YouTube executive demanded money to delete the video. The man ended up paying Rs 2.06 lakh to get the video deleted but the fraudsters kept asking for more money. The man eventually approached the Bandra police.