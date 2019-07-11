Mumbai: 56-yr-old builder jumps off 15th floor of apartment building in Matunga

A 56-year-old builder allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 15th floor of his apartment building in Matunga on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased as Mukesh Navinchand Savla, who lived with his wife on the 15th floor of Laxmi Niketan building near Indian Gymkhana. The incident took place around 3 pm.

According to police, Savla was suffering from depression. However, police did not find a suicide note. Preliminary investigation has showed that Savla was going through health issues and financial crisis. Police said Savla was a member of Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry and was the founder and director of Manas Group.

“Savla jumped from the gallery of the main hall,” said an officer from Matunga police station. Police said his wife and residents of the building heard Savla scream when he jumped off the building. “The watchman, who was posted at the main gate, rushed to the lobby when he heard a thud. On seeing the body, he intimated the other residents and rushed him to Sion hospital, where he was declared dead,” an officer added.

Sion hospital dean, Dr Pramod Ingale, said, “He was declared dead on arrival by our casualty medical officer. The exact cause of death will be known only after a postmortem.”

Police said they have registered an accidental death report and were investigating into reasons that drove him to commit suicide. Police also said Savla had been depressed for a few years now, stayed at home and was mostly quiet. “We are yet to record his wife’s statement. She has been paralysed for the past five years, but relatives said Savla was facing financial losses and was even undergoing cardiac treatment for the past two years. We think that these reasons drove him to commit suicide,” said an investigating officer.