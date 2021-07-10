Mumbai: 550 trees to be affected for Sewri-Worli connector and Worli redevelopment projects

The BMC has pasted public notice on trees that are going to be affected. (Express)

Over 550 trees will be felled and transplanted for the upcoming Sewri-Worli connector that will connect Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) and a proposed redevelopment project at Worli.

The BMC’s garden department on Thursday issued a public notice inviting suggestions and objections from the people. According to the notice, while 329 trees will be felled, 123 will be transplanted at some other locations. Moreover, the proposed housing society redevelopment project at Worli will affect 104 trees, of which 92 will be felled and 12 transplanted. Officials said that there are 816 tree in the project area.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had started construction of MTHL in April 2018. The 21.8-km long six-lane road bridge will cut travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

“We have pasted a public notice on trees that are going to be affected. People can mail their suggestions and objections on the garden department’s email ID. We will entertain the suggestions till July 19. Then we will invite people for discussion on their suggestions and objections,” said a senior official from BMC.

He added, “The list of trees to be impacted was sent to us by MMRDA.” The proposed felling of trees has already garnered opposition from local activists. “Over the last two decades, Mumbai has been declining rapidly both on the economic front and quality of life, particularly due to rapid environmental destruction – be it destruction of mangroves, felling of trees, encroachment of public lands, pollution of coastal waters, rivers and air,” said Godfrey Pimenta, trustee of Watchdog Foundation.

He added, “We object to the proposal of felling 452 fully grown healthy trees. At no cost should such a proposal be allowed in larger public interest.”