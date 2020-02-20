Mumbai: 55-year-old arrested for extortion bid

Police said they also asked the complainant, Bhavesh Patel, to pay the amount every month and supply them liquor as and when they host parties. (Representational Image) Police said they also asked the complainant, Bhavesh Patel, to pay the amount every month and supply them liquor as and when they host parties. (Representational Image)

A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from the owner of a wine shop in south Mumbai.

According to the Marine Drive police, accused Rajendra Waghmare along with his three accomplices entered the shop ‘World of Wines’ on February 11 and demanded Rs 5 lakh from the owner.

Police said they also asked the complainant, Bhavesh Patel, to pay the amount every month and supply them liquor as and when they host parties.

On Tuesday, Waghmare again went to the shop when the staffers there locked the door from inside and informed the police.

“We immediately sent a team to the spot and got hold of the accused,” said an investigator. Waghmare was produced in a court Wednesday and was remanded in police custody till February 24.

Senior Police Inspector Mrutunjay Hiremath confirmed the arrest. “We are trying to locate the three persons who had initially threatened the complainant,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.