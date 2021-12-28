Mumbai accounts for 55% of Maharashtra’s Covid tally

Mumbai has become the major contributor to the state’s Covid-19 tally, accounting for over 55 per cent of the cases reported on Monday. Maharashtra on Monday registered 1,426 cases, of which Mumbai contributed 788 cases.

On December 26, the state reported 1,648 Covid-19 cases of which 896 were from Mumbai. Similarly, on December 27, out of the 1,426 cases reported in the state, Mumbai reported 809.

“The cases are high in Mumbai because of stringent scrutiny at the Mumbai airport to identify Covid-19 patients. Then we are running hundreds of tests to find their close contacts,” said Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In the last 10 days, active cases in the city have increased by 128%. On December 18, the city had 2,081 active cases, which surged to 4,765 on December 27.

While the number of cases has surged, the city’s healthcare infrastructure has not been overwhelmed with patients as of now. As per the data provided by BMC, out of the 1,157 ventilators, 160 are occupied, and among 1,986 ICU beds, 263 have patients.

Out of the 4,295 active Covid-19 patients in Mumbai as of December 27, 2,319 were asymptomatic, 1,839 were symptomatic and 137 were critically ill.

Over the last one week, Maharashtra has been recording a gradual rise in Covid-19 cases, indicating a possible third wave. The active cases rose to over 10,000 on Monday, but as per public health officers, the state will record a further rise in cases by the middle of January.

“As of December 8, we had 6,200 active cases which has now surged to over 10,000. The overall active cases have increased by 50% in the last 20 days. The positivity rate has gone up to 1.06%. We are expecting a further surge in the next 20 days,” said Dr Pradeep Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary.

On Monday, the state reported 26 new Omicron cases, taking the tally to 167. Of these, 43% have been discharged.

“All the Omicron patients are asymptomatic and 80% of them are vaccinated. None is seriously infected and we have already discharged 72 of them,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.

In a meeting with the state Covid-19 task force, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray instructed all districts to hasten the vaccination process.

“Let us hope that the displacement of Delta variant by Omicron will lead to ‘endemic’ in the next six months. But we need to wait for more evidence to make a conclusion,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state Covid task force.