Mumbai: 53-year-old suspected Covid patient commits suicide at Nair hospital

A suspected Covid-19 patient allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside a bathroom at Nair hospital Thursday, police said. The 53-year-old man, police said, had tested negative for the virus twice, but remained admitted at the hospital as he continued to exhibit symptoms. The deceased, an employee of a travel agent firm, was a resident of a fisherman colony in Mahim, they added.

According to Agripada police, the man was admitted to a hospital on May 22 where he tested negative for Covid-19. As reports indicated he had pneumonia, the man was shifted to Nair Hospital on May 31 where he tested negative for the virus again.

“The second report had also confirmed that he was Covid-19 negative. His treatment, however, continued as he had breathing issues,” a police officer said. On June 2, his swabs were again collected, results for which are awaited.

On June 3, the man had reportedly spoken with his 23-year-old son over the phone, and had claimed to be doing well. On Thursday, when the son went to meet him at the hospital around 9.45 am, he was, however, missing from his bed, police said. “He was found hanging inside the bathroom of the (Covid-19) suspected ward,” said an officer.

An accidental death report has been lodged in the matter, but police are investigating if anything had instigated him to commit suicide. “We have learnt that his father was depressed since the time he fell ill. So, we believe that must the reason for him to end his life. But we are verifying the facts,” an officer said.

