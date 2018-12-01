Mumbai: 53-year-old man held for killing mother

A 53-year-old man was arrested from Dahisar on Thursday for allegedly killing his 80-year-old mother. Police said the accused smothered the woman with a pillow and then slit her throat with a paper cutter. After killing her around 2 am on Thursday, the man sat next to the body for almost eight hours and then called up the police control room and surrendered.

According to the police, the incident took place at Chaya Chawl in Dahisar West. It was reported to MHB police station around 9.30 am on Thursday after the control room was informed.

“A team was sent to the spot. The body of a senior citizen with the throat slit was found on the bed in a room,” said an officer.

Lalita Shenoy was taken to Shatabdi hospital in Borivali where she was declared dead before admission. MHB police has registered a case of murder and arrested Yogesh.

The police said the family is from Karwar in Karnataka and they had been staying in a ground-plus-one building in Dahisar.

Yogesh worked as an accountant at a hotel in Borivali. He had to leave his job due to his mother’s illness.

In his confession to the police, Yogesh has said that as he had stopped working, he was finding it difficult to pay his mother’s medical bills.

The two also had fights, he said.

“On Wednesday around 11.30 pm, the accused mixed 30 sleeping pills with her milk. Two hours later, the accused smothered her with a pillow and later slit her throat using a paper cutter,” an officer said.

Yogesh had a brother who died few years back. His wife, who worked as a tailor, left him seven years ago. “After enquiring with the neighbours, we came to know that Yogesh and his wife had no children. Yogesh’s wife and his mother did not share a good relationship due to which he would assault his wife on a regular basis,” an officer said.

Yogesh has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced in Borivali court on Friday and remanded to police custody.