Mumbai: 53 arterial roads to see traffic restriction today

A member of the Mumbai Police bomb squad conducts a security check at Girgaum Chowpatty on Saturday, the eve of Ganesh Visarjan. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) A member of the Mumbai Police bomb squad conducts a security check at Girgaum Chowpatty on Saturday, the eve of Ganesh Visarjan. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Vehicular traffic will be restricted on 53 arterial roads in the city on Sunday on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the Ganpati festival.

With several thousand idols, including from the biggest pandals to be immersed on Sunday, the traffic police has set up control rooms at Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park Chowpatty, Bada Masjid in Bandra, Juhu Chowpatty and Ganesh Ghat in Powai.

In addition, 3,161 traffic police personnel and 1,570 traffic wardens will be deployed on the roads, apart from volunteers from NGOs.

In South Mumbai, portions of Jagannath Shanker Sheth Road, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road, V. P. Road will be closed to traffic, as will Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Byculla and Sane Guruji Marg in Parel.

In Dadar, parts of Ranade Road, Keluskar Road, and Shivaji Park Road will be shut for vehicles to allow easy movement of Ganpati visarjan processions. Tilak Bridge will also be shut from Dadar TT Circle to Kotwal Garden, the police said.

North-bound traffic will also not be allowed on LBS Road from Kurla Bus Depot to the Ghatkopar Link Road junction.

In the western suburbs, vehicles will also not be allowed on parts of Linking Road, Juhu Tara Road and Ceaser Road in Amboli.

In addition, one-ways will be affected on 55 roads across the city, while heavy vehicles will be banned from plying on Tilak Bridge, Veer Savarkar Road, Senapati Bapat Marg, Sion-Bandra Link Road, R. C. Road in Chembur and S. V. Road in Bandra.

The traffic police has also declared procession routes as no-parking zones until 12 am on Monday.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App