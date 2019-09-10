Mumbai: 52-yr-old arrested after he ‘confesses’ to killing wife

A 52-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing his wife to death. The accused, identified as Kishor Phutane (52), an autorickshaw driver who lives in chawl in Virar west, kept hitting the woman with heavy objects even after she had died, police said.

“The accused used to doubt his wife Shubha’s character. The couple fought multiple times as Phutane used to claim that Shubha was sleeping with other men,” said a senior officer from Virar police.

On Sunday afternoon, Shubha had sent their teenage son to buy flowers for pooja and had gone for Ganpati Visarjan, police said, when Phutane returned home to check on her. “He waited till she came home and then accused her of being with other men as she had gotten delayed while returning. The two started to argue and Phutane slashed her wrist with a knife, before stabbing her on the neck, shoulder and torso. He then proceeded to hit her with heavy utensils from the kitchen and the pestle, until their son returned home,” said the senior officer. “The child’s cries brought neighbours to their house. But Phutane asked everyone not to call us and came to the police station on his own and confessed to his crime,” added the police officer.

“We have sent the body for postmortem. Phutane has been arrested and remanded to our custody for murder and assault. We are investigating if he took anyone’s help to kill her,” said a senior officer from Palghar police.