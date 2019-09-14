Mumbai: 52-year-old man duped of Rs 1.58 lakh in cyber fraud

A 52-year-old project manager has been allegedly duped of Rs 1.58 lakh in an incident of cyber fraud, said police.

According to the police, the complainant is employed with a real estate company in Powai and fraudster managed to get access to his phone through a mobile application, following which money from the complainant’s account was transferred. A cyber fraud case was registered on September 7, said police.

The complainant, police said, has been using the e-wallet since 2017. On September 2, he received a message purportedly sent by the e-wallet company. It read that his services will be terminated for not verifying his details. The text said as part of “Know Your Customer” (KYC), he would have to verify his personal details, police said.

“On September 7, he received the text that allegedly threatened that his services will be disconnected if he fails to verify with his personal details. He called the number provided in the message,” said an officer from Powai police station.

During the phone conversation, the person posed as an executive of the company and asked him to download an application. The police said the application gives remote access of the mobile phone, which the complainant was not aware. “The application is used to get access to one’s mobile phone due to which anyone sitting anywhere in the world can see all your phone’s activities… He downloaded the app and gave away authentication to the fraudster,” added an officer.

He was then asked to buy

Rs 100 gift voucher through the app. When the complainant entered his debit card details along with the CVV number, the alleged fraudster used the details to steal Rs 1.58 lakh from the complainant’s account.

Soon after the transactions, his bank called and asked him if he had carried out the transactions. When he denied, the bank blocked his account, following which he approached Powai police station and registered a case.

“Our investigation is in progress and soon we will get hold of the culprit,” said an investigator.