Mumbai: 52-year-old fireman dies during training session

A fireman died during a training session at Wadala Command Centre on Friday. According to the official statement issued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident happened when the 52-year-old fireman — Vijay Malvankar, attached to Dindoshi fire station — was taking part in Breathing Apparatus (BA) refresher training programme at BA gallery Wadala.

After finishing practical training of 10 to 12 minutes in the morning, Malvankar participated in another practical training like donning on and off of BA sets, high pressure and low-pressure test.

“After lunch Malvankar along with other firemen were sitting in a training room, attending a lecture. He started feeling unrest, following which he was taken to Sion hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said the fire brigade in its statement.

“Though we are suspecting heart attack, the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after postmortem and further investigation. We are awaiting the post-mortem reports,” said a fire brigade official. Malvankar had joined the fire brigade in 1992.

According to officials, BA refresher training is regular session and includes how to use the BA set in adverse situation like intense heat, smoke for rescue and search operations. Also, there are simulators, ladders for climbing practices. “The training does not include intense physical exercise… so it is unlikely the reason for his death,” said another official.