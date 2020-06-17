Mumbai: 52-year-old constable dies of Covid-19, fourth cop this month

Head Constable Uday Shinde was posted at Nirmal Nagar police station in Khar (East). The 52-year-old was the police station’s karkoon at the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Bandra (East). (Representational Image) Head Constable Uday Shinde was posted at Nirmal Nagar police station in Khar (East). The 52-year-old was the police station’s karkoon at the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Bandra (East). (Representational Image)

A constable of the Mumbai Police succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday night, taking the toll in the city police department to 30.

Head Constable Uday Shinde was posted at Nirmal Nagar police station in Khar (East). The 52-year-old was the police station’s karkoon at the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Bandra (East).

Shinde had gone on leave earlier this week after falling ill and had tested positive on June 7, said a senior police official.

The official added that Shinde’s condition continued to deteriorate and he died at a private hospital in Bandra on Tuesday night. Shinde is the fourth policeman to die this month, following the deaths of his colleagues Sharad Mane (44) of Nirmal Nagar police station, Balkriushna Desai of Jogeshwari police station (57) and Basavraj Taloor (49) of Andheri police station on Monday.

As many as 30 police personnel have now died of the infection while another 758 personnel are undergoing treatment. As of Wednesday, 1,489 Mumbai Police personnel had recovered.

