Mumbai: 52 held during combing drive ahead of R-Day

IN A combing operation carried out by Mumbai police across the city ahead of Republic Day, 52 wanted criminals were arrested between late Saturday night and Sunday morning.

All senior officers, including the five additional commissioners, 13 zonal DCPs, ACPs and other senior officers, took part in the drive, operation all-out. During the operation, 232 places were searched in order to track down around 1,369 accused, of whom, 349 were held.

An official said nakabandi had been held at 101sites and 66 people were charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and 33 were booked under the Arms Act, 1959.

“A total of 8,597 vehicles were checked, 2,479 motorists fined for irregularities and 12 held for drunk driving and 739 lodges and hotels were combed,” the officer added.