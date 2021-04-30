Mumbai: 51,886 passengers screened by GRP since April 17; 224 found Covid-positive

Thermal screening of passengers being conducted as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

The state’s Government Railway Police (GRP), with the help of the Centre’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, since April 17, have screened a total of 51,886 passengers coming to Mumbai from six “sensitive states”.

Of those screened, 224 — who tested positive in the rapid antigen test — were quarantined with the help of the BMC, Quaiser Khalid, GRP commissioner told The Indian Express.

Struggling to contain the huge surge of Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra on April 18 declared six states — Goa, Gujarat, Delhi and NCR region, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand — as the places of “sensitive origin” in a bid to stop the “influx of other variants of coronavirus” from other locations.

As per the order, passengers travelling to Maharashtra from these states will need a negative report of their RT-PCR test within 48 hours of their train travel.

Passengers, who do not produce a negative report, are subject to thermal screening. If their temperature is high, they are subjected to antigen test, and those who test positive are quarantined.

The GRP is conducting the screening process at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Dadar, Panvel, Mumbai Central and Bandra terminus and five railway stations, namely Thane, Kalyan, Borivali, Vasai Road and Palghar.

A GRP official said, “We have kept only one entry and exit point at these stations. We have manned the entry/exit points so we can check all passengers.”