Mumbai: 51-yr-old police constable booked for rape, cheating

A 51-year-old police constable has been booked for allegedly raping and cheating a 44-year-old woman from south Mumbai. While the VP Road police had registered a case on Tuesday, it is yet to arrest the constable.

The constable, posted at the Worli unit of the local arms department, had met the woman early this year, said police. “The constable promised the complainant that he would divorce his wife and marry her,” said an officer, adding that two were in a relationship for the last six months.

“The accused used to ask money from the complainant claiming that he was not getting his salary due to the ongoing pandemic. The constable owes her over Rs 1.5 lakh and as he did not return the money, the woman stopped lending him further cash. This led to an argument between them and the constable then allegedly forced himself on her,” said the officer.

On Tuesday, following a complaint from the woman, the constable was booked on charges of rape, cheating and criminal breach of trust and criminal intimidation.

