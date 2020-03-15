Mumbai: 500-km Konkan highway gets nod

Eknath Shinde said, “The greenfield project will help connect parts of Konkan to the global market.” Eknath Shinde said, “The greenfield project will help connect parts of Konkan to the global market.”

The Shiv Sena-led government on Saturday announced its first big ticket infrastructure project—a 500-km long coastal highway connecting Navi Mumbai to Konkan.

“The greenfield project will help connect parts of Konkan to the global market,” senior Sena leader and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde said in the Legislative Assembly.

The announcement came on the final day of the Budget Session of the legislature. It is being seen as Uddhav’s brainchild and Sena’s response to former ally BJP. Almost immediately after coming to power in 2014, then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced the 701-km long Mumbai Nagpur Samruddhi Corridor, which has now been christened after Sena found Bal Thackeray.

