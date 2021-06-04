Mumbai: 50-year-old woman arrested with ‘over 1 kg heroin’

DCP (ANC) Datta Nalawade said PSI Ashok Chande from the Worli ANC unit received a tip off that a woman was to come to Princess Street to supply heroin on Thursday.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police arrested a 50-year-old woman on Thursday with allegedly 1.27 kg heroin worth over Rs 3 crore in the international market. The woman, Saraswati Naidu, was arrested from Kalbadevi and is believed to be a major supplier of heroin in south Mumbai, police said.

DCP (ANC) Datta Nalawade said PSI Ashok Chande from the Worli ANC unit received a tip off that a woman was to come to Princess Street to supply heroin on Thursday. Accordingly, a trap was laid and ANC officers detained Naidu for questioning, police said.

The police found 1.27 kg of heroin on her person worth over Rs 3 crore, Nalawade said. An FIR was registered and she was arrested, police said.

“During her interrogation, we have found that she was a major supplier of heroin in south Mumbai. This is the first FIR registered against her,” Nalawade said.

The police are now trying to find out the source of the heroin and its intended recipients. Naidu was produced before a local court and remanded to ANC custody, the officer added.