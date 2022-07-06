Mumbai: 50-year-old man arrested for rape of 16-year-old girl

A 50-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai Saturday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl who resided in his neighbourhood. The incident came to light when the girl became pregnant.

On May 24, when the accused, one of the girl’s neighbours, shifted to his new house, he asked her to help him move, police said. Later, he accused her of stealing some articles from his house, police said.

He then raped her on the intervening night of May 24 and May 25, before letting her go home, police said. The girl did not tell anyone about the alleged incident. Last week, when her health worsened, her family called a doctor who told them she was pregnant. The girl then told her family what had happened at the accused’s residence. The family registered an FIR on Saturday and the accused was arrested. He was produced before a local court and remanded in police custody.