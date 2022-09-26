scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Mumbai: 50-year-old businessman dies by suicide

The Kurla police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the matter.

He was worried about repaying the loan and that was the reason for his death by suicide, police said.

A 50-year-old businessman was found dead at his Kurla residence Sunday morning. He died by suicide due to pandemic-induced losses in business, police said.



The deceased was in the garments business and resided with his wife and 17-year-old daughter. He lost his business during the lockdown and had taken a loan of at least Rs 20 lakh.



First published on: 26-09-2022 at 12:45:24 am
