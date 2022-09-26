Mumbai: 50-year-old businessman dies by suicide

A 50-year-old businessman was found dead at his Kurla residence Sunday morning. He died by suicide due to pandemic-induced losses in business, police said.

The Kurla police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the matter.

The deceased was in the garments business and resided with his wife and 17-year-old daughter. He lost his business during the lockdown and had taken a loan of at least Rs 20 lakh.

He was worried about repaying the loan and that was the reason for his death by suicide, police said.