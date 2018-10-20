Mumbai: 5 persons arrested, drugs worth Rs 2.58 lakh seized

Anti Narcotics Cell arrested five drug peddlers in Mumbai. (Representational Image) Anti Narcotics Cell arrested five drug peddlers in Mumbai. (Representational Image)

Five alleged Nigerian drug peddlers were arrested and contraband worth Rs 2.58 lakh was recovered from them, an Anti Narcotics Cell official said Saturday. He said that the five were in a cab Friday night when a patrolling team of the Azad Maidan unit of the ANC apprehended them on P D’Mello Road in south Mumbai.

“A search of the car led to the seizure of cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy) and mephedrone worth Rs 2.58 lakh,” the official said.

He identified the five arrested persons as Johnson Ude Eme (44), Igvu Idam Felix (46), Ejike Godwil Olechikvu (35), Ernest Okoroji Ejime (28) and Chi Basil Oniagvesa (28). A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the Foreigners Act, the official said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App