Mumbai: 5 held for killing youth, assaulting his friend with bamboo sticks

The Dindoshi police have arrested five people for allegedly attacking two men with bamboo sticks, sickles, and choppers on Thursday. After one of them succumbed to injuries on Sunday, the five were arrested under charges of murder.

The police have identified the five accused as Abhi Pawar, his mother Nagubai Pawar (47), his father Margappa Pawar, and two other accomplices as Akash Pawar and Hussain Khan.

According to the police officials, the victims Armaan Khan (29) and his friend Asif Shaikh were sitting near their house at Gokuldham in Malad at 1.30 am on Wednesday. “At the same time Abhi was crossing Gokuldham society when there was a verbal altercation between Abhi and Khan over the previous enmity and Abhi threatened to harm him,” said an officer.

On Thursday, Abhi and his parents started abusing Khan. “Khan abused them back after which Abhi called his friends and they assaulted him brutally with bamboo sticks, sickles and choppers,” said an officer.

The five then stabbed Khan with a sickle due to which he started losing his consciousness. They then fled from the spot.

The Dindoshi police were informed and the two victims were rushed to hospital. However, on Sunday the doctors declared him dead after which police added the sections of murder and arrested five accused.