Mumbai: 5 held for firing, say police

The Govandi police arrested five men for allegedly firing two rounds from a country-made pistol on Thursday. The police said the complainants in the case bought a car from the accused and as they failed to make full payment, the latter fired two rounds to scare them.

According to the police, the complainants — Rakesh Sonawane and Sweta Pandey — bought a car from the accused, Jatin Ahuja, for Rs 2.45 lakh. Initially the duo paid Rs 80,000 to Ahuja and took the car, claiming they would pay him the remaining amount in a few days. On Thursday, when Ahuja came to know that the duo was celebrating a relative’s birthday at a restaurant in Chembur, he rushed to the spot and fired two rounds from the country-made weapon.

“Ahuja was accompanied by his wife Praveena, servant Rahul Bhosale and two friends Ashfaq Akhtar and Rashid Shaikh. Sonawane and Pandey managed to escape from the spot, following which they registered a case,” said an officer. Ahuja, Praveena and Bhosale were arrested from the spot by the patrolling police.

“Later, the police learnt that after the patrolling police reached the spot, Jatin handed the weapon to his two friends, who then fled the spot. Akhtar and Shaikh were arrested on Friday,” said an officer.

